Students learn about genetic engineering

Summer Cortinas of the Bionetwork of the North Carolina Community College System recently visited Melissa Hamlin’s classroom at Surry Central Middle School as part of the Invite a Scientist program of the North Carolina Science Festival.

She presented a lesson on genetic engineering as well as explained her career working in an analytical lab where she performs microbial testing.

Afterward, students had the chance to simulate GMO testing using authentic equipment and techniques used in the laboratory.