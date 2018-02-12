Making furniture for a good cause

Furniture Project Allows Construction Students to Give Back

Construction Management students taking carpentry at Surry Community College received more than a lesson on furniture design and assembly during a recent class project.

Lead Construction Management Instructor Michael Wall gave his students an assignment to research and construct furniture made from repurposed wood to donate to a live auction that will benefit the Children’s Center, which serves Surry, Stokes, Wilkes, Yadkin and surrounding counties.

The students turned wood that had once been used for class projects into beautiful, one-of-a kind furniture. Five pieces of furniture were made from scratch – a pub/dining room table, a set of three tables including two end tables and a coffee table as well as a second stand-alone coffee table.

“I loved it,” said student Zackery Corns of Pilot Mountain. “It was something that I liked doing, and then we get to donate it to a good organization.”

Student Ryan Sigmon of Mount Airy agreed, “It was fun. The dining room table is my favorite piece.”

Wall said the students researched the type of furniture they wanted to build by doing online searches and finding pictures of proposed projects. Then, the students did everything from the project design plans to assembly and then sanding and staining. The students worked on the project for a week before finishing the pieces with a nice clear coat to make them shine.

“They not only learn the skill of design, but they learned how to give back using their skill sets,” said Wall. “I am proud of what they accomplished. Another value learned is the idea of recycling. They used wood that had been a part of other class projects.”

Surry Community College offers a degree in Construction Management Technology and a diploma and certificate in Carpentry. Graduates of the Construction Management Technology Program make $84,410 as an average annual salary, the college said.

For more information about the Construction program, call Student Services at (336) 386-3264 or go to www.surry.edu. New students can register for summer and fall classes beginning April 3. You can also follow the program on Facebook @surryconstruction.