Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• James Lee Meredith, age 41, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for 3 counts felony obtain property false pretense and credit card theft.

• Santana Yvonne Hiatt, 32, a white female who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possess schedule IV controlled substance, use/possess drug paraphernalia and felony possess schedule II controlled substance.

• Demarco Antonio Moore, 28, a black male who is wanted on a post-release warrant and probation violations. He is on supervision for felony sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell & deliver schedule VI controlled substance, felony possess schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell & deliver counterfeit controlled substance, felony possess stolen motor vehicle and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

• Tiffany Ann Potts, 22, a white female who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for 2 counts use/possess drug paraphernalia and 2 counts possess schedule II controlled substance.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-2705.

*****

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Timothy Don McMillian. a white male, 38, who is wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, interfering with an electronic monitor, failing to appear for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony probation violation and obtaining property by false pretense.

• Robby D. Todd. a white male, 46, who is wanted on charges of assault by strangulation and failing to pay child support.

• Roy Dale Collins, a white male, 53, who is wanted on a charge of conspiring to sell/deliver methamphetamine a scheduled II controlled substance.

• Mark G. Blackburn, a white male, 51, who is wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.