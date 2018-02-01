Clayton named All-State in volleyball

PILOT MOUNTAIN — It’s been commented many times before on how difficult is for a student-athlete from a 1A school to earn All-State honors in any sport. But not every 1A student-athlete is Bethany Clayton.

The senior shifted from setter to outside hitter before her senior season last fall, completing a career that began with the Lady Cardinals’ state runners-up in 2014 and ended with her having played all six positions on the court for East Surry during her four years on the team. As a senior, Clayton led the Lady Cardinals to a 26-3 record and led all 1A volleyball players with 420 kills, a whopping 51 more than the second-place total in that category. Her 4.8 kills per set also led the state, and she was 12th in the state with 372 digs.

Clayton, who has already earned numerous All-Region and All-State mentions in the sport of softball, and who has won Conference Player of the Year honors in both volleyball and softball, is currently in the midst of an outstanding basketball season that has her in the running for honors in that sport as well. However, it was her performance on the volleyball court that caught everyone’s eyes this past fall.

On Jan. 31, she was one of 12 players from all around the state, in all classifications, to be named to the first N.C. Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team. Clayton was the only representative from a 1A school to earn a spot on the team.

Joining her on the team were Erin Cooke (Hough), Destiny Cox (Carrboro), Jade Demps (Raleigh Broughton), LucyAnn Ferguson (West Iredell), Tyra Galloway (Davie Co.), Kaya Merkler (Chapel Hill), Carly Owens (Marvin Ridge), Adeola Owokoniran (Wakefield), Hattie Rodriguez (Charlotte Catholic), Taylor Rowland (Cox Mill) and Nya Steele (Reagan).

The NCVBCA had named its All-Region teams back in December, and Clayton was again the lone representative from a 1A school on the team for Regions 7 and 8. North Surry’s Mikaela Johnson was the only other local player named to the All-Region team. Only three 1A players, including Clayton, were named All-Region from any team.

Clayton has been the MVP of the Northwest 1A Conference volleyball tournament in each of the past three seasons, the first two as a setter and in 2017 at outside hitter. As a senior, she was named co-Player of the Year in the conference, less than six months after winning it in softball for a season in which the Lady Cardinals went into the playoffs as the state’s top-ranked 1A team.

