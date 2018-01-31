Computer, tech classes begin this month

Several computer and technology classes will be starting soon at various Surry Community College locations throughout Surry and Yadkin counties.

Introduction to QuickBooks is being offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 6 through Mar. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Room V-215 on Surry’s campus, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. The course explores the user-friendly bookkeeping software QuickBooks 2015 with class topics including setting up a company within the program and creating a chart of accounts. Students will also learn to handle multiple forms of payment. Payment of $71 is required.

Google Docs – Computing in the Cloud is being held each Monday, Feb. 12 through Mar. 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Room 114 at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy. Students will learn to navigate all of Google Docs features and create, edit, collaborate and share documents in real time. Payment of $71 is required.

iPhone/iPad Fundamentals is being held each Tuesday and Thursday, Feb. 13 through Mar. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 114 of The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. The course provides users of Apple’s iPhone and iPad basic knowledge of both devices. Students will not only learn the basics, such as setting up email accounts, messaging, navigation and using controls, but will also be introduced to the newest iOS operation system and learn the basics of working with iCloud. Payment is required.

For questions and registration for any of these classes, contact Susan Ratcliff at (336) 386-3309 or ratcliffs@surry.edu.