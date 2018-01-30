Victoria Cox from Surry County Health Department visited with Pilot Mountain Middle School students recently and provided them with information about proper hygiene. The students also received a bag of hygiene supplies during her visit.

Victoria Cox, left, from the Surry County Health Department, stands with several students she visited with recently at Pilot Mountain Middle School. They are, from left, Megan Bryant, Chase Garrison, Austin Renegar, Tyler Lowe, Leia Caudle, Harley Marsh, Alex Lynch, Cheyenne Goins and Landon Spicer.

Victoria Cox, of the Surry County Health Department, speaks with students at Pilot Mountain Middle School, while, from left, Austin Renegar, Tyler Lowe, Landon and Alex Lynch listen.

Pilot Mountain Middle School students Austin Renegar, Landon Spicer, Harley Marsh and Alex Lynch receive hygiene items from Victoria Cox, of the Surry County Health Department.