Free small business courses offered

Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in February at various locations in Surry and Yadkin counties.

Donor Relations will be the topic of a seminar on Thursday, Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon in Room 134 at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. As small, non-profit businesses engage in conversations and focus on increasing the levels of giving to their causes, they often leave out the most important part of fundraising – building relationships.

Relationships, steps from meet to ask, following up, thanking donors and keeping the relationship going are all important elements of successful donor relations. Get an in-depth look at donor relations through the eyes of donors and take home insight to implement right away in order to create stronger development departments and happier donors by attending this workshop.

How to Start a Small Business will be covered in a workshop on Thursday, Feb. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Room 202 of The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. Understand the basics of starting a business in this seminar that helps take participants from idea to opportunity.

Learn key strategies for start-up, financing and marketing, as well as important information on legal issues, licensing, zoning, operations and more. Realize the importance of self-assessment and how to evaluate the feasibility of a business idea. Discover the resources available to help start and successfully operate a small business.

How to Find Your Customers will be discussed in a seminar on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Room 202 at The Yadkin Center. Market research isn’t just for startups; it’s an important ongoing process for every small business and developing a focused and effective marketing play requires up-to-date market analysis. Discover the variety of market research tools that can provide critical information on an industry and its customers in this course. Get the data necessary to test the feasibility of a new business venture, find the competition and potential customers interested in a proposed product or service.

Mighty Messaging Skills for Non-Profits will be covered in a seminar on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon in Room 111 of the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy. Messaging is a powerful skill for a non-profit’s staff, board and volunteers. Strategic messaging has the power to motivate people into action – to encourage volunteers to serve, donors to give more, and community members to engage. People enjoy and retain stories with powerful messages.

This workshop offers simple strategies for engaging staff, volunteers and board members in an activity that is proven to open doors and generate support. Participants will learn how to connect with donors emotionally, mentally and intellectually by focusing on impact through storytelling.

The Basics of Bookkeeping will be the topic of a workshop on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Room 202 of The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. Participants will gain a workable knowledge of how to properly record financial transactions for a small business. Discover the three most important financial reports and how to use them to make the best informed business decisions in this course suited for both new business owners and established owners in need of a refresher on the basics of accounting.

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the seminars held in Mount Airy and Pilot Mountain. The Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the seminars in Yadkinville. To register for any of these seminars or to view a complete listing of the upcoming Small Business Center offerings in Surry and Yadkin counties, visit www.surry.edu/sbc. Anyone in need of information about confidential, one-on-one counseling and resource referrals may contact Dale Badgett at badgettd@surry.edu or call (336) 386-3685.