Jones wins NC Beautiful grant

Jones Intermediate School teacher Cindy Wilson recently was awarded a $400 grant from NC Beautiful to complete a greenhouse project with her students.

The organization’s executive director, Steve Vacendak, recently visited the school to announce the grant and to meet with students there.

More than 100 applications were submitted with 35 receiving funding. Wilson’s application was an idea thought up by Jones Intermediate School’s Student Recycling and Environmental Action Team. Jones Intermediate has cleaned, moved, and repaired the existing greenhouse thanks to Ben Cooke of Cooke Rentals, the Delacruz family, and Reagan Tidd.

The grant money will be used to get supplies for growing plants this winter that will be used to beautify Jones Intermediate School’s campus on Earth Day in April. Additional uses for the greenhouse include classroom teachers utilizing it as a resource to support curriculum and a Garden Club being created at the school.

Vacendak, a former Duke University basketball player, took time to speak with students about being good leaders. He made four points and encouraged them to remember these points to do their best:

– Listen to your parents

– Listen to your teachers and coaches

– Always do your best

– Always be kind.