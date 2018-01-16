Hospital CEO stepping down

After nearly three years on the job, Northern Hospital of Surry County’s Ned Hill is leaving his post as president and CEO.

Hill, who came to Northern in August of 2014, has accepted the post of CEO at Mesa Regional Hospital in Mesquite, Nevada, a Quorum-owned facility.

Quorum is a Tennessee-based healthcare company which owns more than 30 hospitals spread across 15 states.

“This was solely a Ned and Quorum decision and Ned has agreed to be available to work with us to ensure a smooth transition,” said William K. Woltz Jr., chairman of the Board of Trustees of Northern Hospital. “We wish Ned and his family the best in their new home.

“As the board launches a search for a new president and CEO, we are also pleased to announce the appointment of Robin Hodgin as interim CEO for Northern Hospital, effective immediately,” continued Woltz.

Hodgin has held various positions at the hospital during her 36-year career there. She has been the chief nursing officer since 2001. Woltz said she will continue her current role as vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer, in addition to her interim CEO duties.

“I am honored and privileged to assume the interim leadership position at Northern Hospital and look forward to working with the board and all physicians and staff to continue to provide high-quality care to our patients and the community,” Hodgin said.

“Other than this change, the successful and highly rated operations at Northern Hospital of Surry County will remain the same,” Woltz said. “The Board of Trustees is honored to have the dedicated, quality team of 826 employees, who make Northern one of the best and most highly rated hospitals in the United States.”

Hill’s departure leaves the CEO and president’s post vacant for only the second time in more than two decades. When he came to Northern in 2014, Hill was filling a vacancy left earlier that year when longtime CEO Bill James left the hospital. James had served for 19 years.

There is no immediate word on how long the search for a new CEO will take, nor how the hospital’s board plans to conduct the search.

Hill http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ned-hill.jpg Hill

Hodgin named interim CEO