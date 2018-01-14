Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Sammy Lee Gwyn, age 35, a black male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of cocaine, simple affray and second-degree trespass;

• Andrew Gray Barneycastle, 26, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for assault on a female;

• David Lee Cook, 44, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony discharging a firearm into an occupied property, felony discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, and driving while impaired;

• Brandi Marie Hawks, 30, a white female who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possession of Schedule II and Schedule IV controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-2705.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Timothy Jon Starkey II, a white male, 39, who is wanted on charges of felonious restraint, assault by strangulation, assault on a female and communicating threats;

• Joseph Odell Spencer, a white male, 43, who is wanted on charges of failing to appear in court on a charge of being a habitual felon and failing to report a new address as a sex offender;

• Robby Delane Todd, a white male, 46, who is wanted on a charge of felony assault by strangulation;

• Jason R. Johnson, a white male, 36, who is wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.