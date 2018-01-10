Auditions for ‘In the Shadow of the Mountain’ slated

The Surry Arts Council soon will be conducting auditions for its play, “In the Shadow of the Mountain,” but this time there will be a small twist to the production.

Director John Adams will be watching actors trying out for parts he wrote — Adams is the play’s author.

Adams has directed a number of the plays for the Surry Arts Council, so he has done a lot of auditions. Still, he thinks this time will be different.

“I’ve never written a play before, so I think that it will be interesting to hear the actors auditioning for parts I feel like I know as well as my close friends,” he said with a laugh.

“In the Shadow of the Mountain” is a musical in two acts that introduces two families torn apart by the Civil War. The Plainfields are Virginia landowners whose sons join up for opposite sides, causing the family to split.

“There is another family, too, though,” explained Adams “a slave family.” One of the Plainfield boys takes Danny, a slave, with him to war. Adams knew that this sort of thing happened during the Civil War because his great-great-grandfather took a slave with him when he joined the Confederates.

“It isn’t something that you hear about in school, but it happened. These people were taken from home, taken to war, simply as a matter of course; as if it was nothing.”

The seed for the play was an image Adams had of two sisters, in separate parlors, on different sides of the conflict, singing together.

“That was the idea that started the whole thing.” When he started writing it, though, it soon became obvious that Danny was going to be a main character.

“Here was this man, in love with a woman, completely at the mercy of his owners, ripped from everything he knows and forced into a conflict that could end his predicament. It became clear that this was a story that wanted to be told.”

Though Adams co-wrote almost all of the songs, he is not a composer.

“I have been so fortunate to work with amazing musicians. We’d talk about what I heard in my head and they would come back with these beautiful, fully realized songs.” Adams’ shares musical credit with Helen White, Judson Haskins, Thomas Jackson and Elizabeth Gatewood.

There are basically five styles of music in the show: traditional, with songs such as “Shenandoah;” work songs and spirituals performed by the slave and former slave characters; hymns inspired by the Broadman Hymnal; show tunes similar to those normally heard in musicals; and spoken word.

Auditions are Jan.16 and Jan. 17, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day, at the Andy Griffith Playhouse. Show dates are March 24-26 and tickets are on sale www.surryarts.org.

There are roles for men and women ages 18 and up. Those auditioning should prepare a musical selection to perform and bring music with them for the accompanist or they may audition a cappella. Other audition materials will be provided. For additional information about auditions, contact (336) 786-7998 or antonia@surryarts.org.

