Interact Club holds pinning ceremony

Surry Early College High School recently held a pinning ceremony for this year’s Interact members.

Interact is a high school service club that works with Rotary to complete service projects in the community. This year, the school’s Interact Club has raised money for hurricane relief; sponsored Purple Pinkie Day to raise money for Polio vaccinations; created a haunted house that raised money to purchase gifts for three children from the Salvation Army Angel Tree; held a winter clothing drive, is sponsoring a reading program at Rockford Elementary School and worked with the Red Cross to host a blood drive on campus.

The 2017-2018 Interact officers are: president, Dannis Cazarez;vice president, Emily Cazarez; secretary, Neal Borad; and treasurer, Kameron Walker. The teacher sponsor for the club is Victoria Calhoun.

Interact members that were recognized at the pinning ceremony were:

Abby Register, Alexis Rubio, Anayeli Garcia, Autumn Embry, Bailee Crouse, Brooke Holt, Carlee Davidson, Daisy Rodriguez, Daisy Sanabria, Diana Garcia, Fortino Hernandez;

Hallee Stanley, Illiana Saavedra, James Slattery, Jannet Jaramillo, Jaqueline Bravo, Jazmin Huerta, Jennifer Arellano, Joana Hernandez, John Billos, Joseph Calloway;

Josue Villegas, Danielle Wheeler, Kirsten De Jesus, Krystal Irizarry, Krystal Young, Leslie Nguyen, Lexis Collins, Lincy Rodriguez, Lucia Grande, Malachi Brueckner, Marshall Mallory;

Maryssa Hall, Mason Melton, Megan Arthur, Melanie Irizarry, Nidhi Borad, Paloma Garcia, Polly Kreh, Samone Tunstalle, Teresa Vasquez, and Tristan Crouse.