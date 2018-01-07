John Cowan, Darin and Brooke Aldridge to perform

The Blue Ridge and Beyond concert series continues later this month when John Cowan with Darin and Brooke Aldridge take to the stage at the Historic Earle Theatre in downtown Mount Airy.

John Cowan, known as the “Voice of Newgrass,” has been singing for 35 years. His career began in the early 1970s but took off with New Grass Revival in 1974. With band mates Sam Bush, Courtney Johnson, Curtis Burch, Bela Fleck and Pat Flynn, Cowan introduced a new generation of music fans to an explosive and experimental brand of bluegrass.

In addition to New Grass Revival, Cowan has also recorded multiple solo albums, and acted as a session musician (vocal and/or bass) on more than 140 recordings, including albums by Garth Brooks, Glen Campbell, Rosanne Cash, Rodney Crowell, Steve Earle, Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, Alison Krauss, Delbert McClinton, Reba McEntire, Mark O’Connor, John Prine, Darius Rucker, Leon Russell, Ricky Skaggs, Travis Tritt, Hank Williams Jr., and Zac Brown.

Though he recorded and toured with the Doobie Brothers, Cowan left the band in 1995 to follow his creative muse, which took him back to his newgrass roots.

“What we did back in the New Grass Revival days was unique,” he said. “Our vision was to take acoustic music somewhere new. What I’ve done is try to recapture the magic of that ground-breaking experimentation and take it to the next level.”

Growing up in the mountains of Avery County, not far from the Blue Ridge Parkway, Brooke Aldridge always loved to sing. She earned her degree in early childhood education from Appalachian State University and taught preschool, but continued singing and competing.

In 2007, Aldridge recorded her first CD, “I’ll Go with You,” with her husband Darin. Ten years later, in 2017, she was awarded International Bluegrass Music Association’s Female Vocalist of the Year award.

Darin Aldridge grew up performing, playing his first public show at the age of 6. Though he began with piano and drums, he gravitated to stringed instruments and learned to play banjo in order to join his first band. He was encouraged to switch to mandolin when he showed an aptitude.

Since his first band, Darin Aldridge has been playing and touring regularly. He joined and toured with Country Gentlemen for many years. Their “Crying in the Chapel” was nominated for IBMA Gospel Event of the Year and “Songs of the American Spirit” won the SPBGMA’s Best Bluegrass Album of the Year in 2005.

In addition to playing and touring, Darin has taught for years. It was this work with countless musicians that nabbed him IBMA’s Mentor of the Year award in 2017.

The Jan. 20 show is set to begin 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 (preferred), $30 (orchestra), or $20 (balcony) and can be purchased online at www.surryarts.org or via phone at 336-786-7998 during regular business hours. Tickets will be sold at the door the night of the event, if any are still available.

For additional information, contact Antonia Cawley at (336) 786-7998 or antonia@surryarts.org.