Local seventh-grader earns scholarship

RALEIGH — A local student is one of 10 seventh-graders across the state to be awarded the Victor E. Bell Jr. Scholarship.

Since 2007, College Foundation Inc. has awarded 10 new scholarships each year to encourage North Carolina seventh-grade students with high potential to aspire to a college education.

One of the 10 for this year is Sadie Hornaday, of Meadowview Magnet Middle School.

The Bell scholarship builds each year from now up through a possible fourth year of attendance at a North Carolina higher education institution. As long as the recipient continues to meet the annual renewal criteria, a student could get 10 years’ worth of rewards for a grand total of $20,000. Awards are contributed to an account in the NC 529 Plan with the individual Bell Scholar named as the beneficiary of the account.

The scholarship is named in honor of the chairman of the CFI Board of Trustees, who served for 30 years and left a strong legacy of service to higher education in North Carolina.

Each fall, counselors for North Carolina middle schools and college access groups are invited to submit one nominee whose name will be placed in a random drawing for the scholarship. From the pool of nominees, ten are drawn to receive the scholarship.

This year’s North Carolina middle school students named as Bell Scholarship recipients are:

Sadie Hornaday, Meadowview Magnet Middle School, Mount Airy, N.C.;

Katie Kinnion, Ocracoke School, Ocracoke, N.C.;

Hope Lowery, Chadbourn Middle School, Whiteville, N.C.;

Blake Mangum, Druid Hills Academy, Charlotte, N.C.;

Ariah McMillan, Hendersonville Middle School, Hendersonville, N.C.;

Devonyae Pettis, Crest Middle School, Shelby, N.C.;

Ethan Rojo, Southern Nash Middle School, Middlesex, N.C.;

Tamara Smalls, Dillard Middle School, Goldsboro, N.C.;

Mariah Williams, Smithfield Middle School, Smithfield, N.C.; and

Vanessa Zepeda Paramo, Selma Middle School, Selma, N.C.

CFI funds these new scholarships annually; other organizations or individuals are welcome to contribute to the Bell Scholarship Program or to fund and create a similar scholarship that can be administered by CFI.

CFI administers a large portfolio of education loans, several major grant and scholarship programs for students attending N.C. colleges and universities, and the tax-advantaged NC 529 Plan college savings program on behalf of the N.C. State Education Assistance Authority. CFI also delivers information to North Carolina students and families about paying for college, assists colleges and universities with financial aid services, and provides technology support for CFNC.org.