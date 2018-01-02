Shoals takes part in Hour of Code

Shoals Elementary participates in an Hour of Code:

December 4th through the 8th was National Science Education week. Across the country and the world students were all participating in an Hour of Code.

This global event reaches tens of millions of students in more than 180 countries around the world, according to the school district. Coding skills help students with problem solving skills, logic and creativity.

All grade levels at Shoals Elementary participated in an Hour of Code during their time in Computer Lab. From Kindergarten to 5th grade all students had fun while learning to code.

Hadley Bingman, a first-grader, takes part in the Hour of Code at Shoals Elementary School. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0025_filtered.jpg Hadley Bingman, a first-grader, takes part in the Hour of Code at Shoals Elementary School. Submitted photos First-grader Joshua Green is deep in concentration at his computer station. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0024_filtered.jpg First-grader Joshua Green is deep in concentration at his computer station. Submitted photos First-grader Mollie Bruner is enjoying her time in coding. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0057.jpg First-grader Mollie Bruner is enjoying her time in coding. Submitted photos