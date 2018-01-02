City school tap Howlett for STEAM post

Mount Airy City Schools has appointed one of its teachers to the post of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) lead teacher.

Garrett Howlett was recently named to the teaching/administrative role, which will have Howlett teaching two courses at Mount Airy High School, working with STEAM teachers throughout the district, and leading related initiatives.

“Mount Airy City Schools has the vision that students will think critically, innovatively solve problems, and be responsible citizens and confident leaders with a passion for learning,” according to an announcement released by the school system.

“The framework that is utilized throughout the district enables students to be problem-solvers and innovators as they work in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. Mr. Howlett will continue the work that has been established through this initiative as well as work to provide a wider range of gaming, coding and engineering principles in our school offerings, clubs and summer programming. He will also grow current partnerships and establish new connections throughout our area and state.”

Howlett earned his associate in arts from Surry Community College. He then went on to Appalachian State University where he earned three bachelor of science degrees. He holds a BS in building science with a concentration in architectural technology and design, a BS in technology education trade and industry, and a BS in technology education for secondary education.

He began his career in education in 2014 when he accepted a teaching position at Mount Airy High School. During his time at the school, he has taught business courses, STEAM courses and helped restart the drafting program.

Howlett has also been the advisor for the technology student association, intern supervisor for Richard Childress Racing, coach for JV basketball and varsity softball, and served on the school improvement team.

“I am humbled and thankful for the opportunity to grow our STEAM program in the Mount Airy City School system,” Howlett said. “We already have some terrific programs in place at each school that can only continue to improve.

“I have loved working at Mount Airy High School. One thing that has stood out to me is how it feels like family each and every day I go to work. Family value is a core belief of mine. With that being said, I want to extend my STEAM background to every family represented throughout our school system. I am looking forward to building stronger partnerships in the community and furthering student growth through STEAM education.”

Dr. Phillip Brown, executive director for teaching and learning, stated, “Garrett’s skill set is a great complement to the Teaching and Learning team we currently have in our innovative district. Under his leadership, we will strengthen our first-class STEAM curriculum and grow our strategic community partnerships. We are excited for what the future holds for our STEAM program.”

He will be assuming his new position this month. It was not immediately clear from the school system if this is a newly created post or if he’s assuming a vacancy.