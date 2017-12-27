Mount Airy Middle holds spelling bee

Mount Airy Middle School students recently competed for 49 rounds to see who would move on to the Mount Airy City Schools Spelling Bee in February. Students representing their school in the district bee will be:

Sixth grade: Winner Kenlee Reece and runner up Mitchell Fulcher;

Seventh grade: Winner Hannah Rudisill and runner-up, Serenity Grim;

Eighth grade: Winner Matthew Chapman and runner-up, Taylor O’Brien.