Mount Airy Middle holds spelling bee

Mount Airy Middle School students recently competed for 49 rounds to see who would move on to the Mount Airy City Schools Spelling Bee in February. Students representing their school in the district bee will be:
Sixth grade: Winner Kenlee Reece and runner up Mitchell Fulcher;
Seventh grade: Winner Hannah Rudisill and runner-up, Serenity Grim;
Eighth grade: Winner Matthew Chapman and runner-up, Taylor O’Brien.
Sixth grade competitors are, front row, Ciara Henry, Brennan McMillian, Aubrey Wilmoth, Jamie Hearl; back row, Rhiannon Welch, Lucy Goins, Kenlee Reece, Mitchel Fulcher, and Laura Livengood.
Seventh grade competitors are, front row, Kaiyon Milon, Kancie Tate, Serenity Grim, Avery Poindexter; back row, Mason Stone, Hannah Rudisill, Ian Gilley, and Matthew Atkins.
Eighth grade competitors are, front row, Karisma Maurer, Wyatt Pennington, Mackenzie Hudson, back row, Damien Harris, Taylor O’Brien, Matthew Chapman, and Brooks Sizemore.