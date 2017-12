Meadowview Magnet Middle School recently held its annual speeling bee. Those emerging as grade-level and overall winners are Will Banfield, taking the school title; Jayden Sawyers winning the eighth-grade bee; Erin Brendle winning in seventh grade; and Phoebe Edwards taking the top spot in sixth grade.

Submitted photo