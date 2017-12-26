Jones students compete in spelling bee

Third through fifth-grade students at Jones Intermediate school recently completed their classroom and school spelling bees to see who would represent Jones Intermediate in the district spelling bee.
Thirty-two spellers came together to take part in the competition. Students participated in grade level spelling bees, leaving six students standing to move on to the Mount Airy City Schools Spelling Bee in February.
The third grade winner was McKennon Hiatt with Gabe Mauck finishing as runner-up.
The fourth grade winner was Mattison Newton with DeVonte Frazier taking second.
The fifth grade winner was Lucas Goins with Kieran Slate finishing second.
Third grade spelling bee participants at Jones Intermediate School are, front row, Gabe Mauck, Seth Williams, Stacee Hodges, Kaylee Lawson, Melanie Saucedo; back row, McKenzie West, Seth Williams, Rebekah Freeman, McKennon Hiatt, and Kaebyn Avara.
Fourth grade participants are, front row, Ryan Easter, Ava Wertman, Scott Kelly: DeVonte Frazier, Alvaro Saldana, Garrett Willard, Juan Garcia; third row, Mattison Newton, Aaliyah Pruitt, Addison Mathies, Luca Livengood, and Christopher Carlisle.
Fifth grade participants are, front row, Alex Leiva, David Campbell, Gabe Maurer, Tyler McGrady, Kieran Slate; second row, Emma Milian, Jed Leonard, Vanessa Watkins, Lucas Goins, and Jacob Rudisill.