Jones students compete in spelling bee

Third through fifth-grade students at Jones Intermediate school recently completed their classroom and school spelling bees to see who would represent Jones Intermediate in the district spelling bee.

Thirty-two spellers came together to take part in the competition. Students participated in grade level spelling bees, leaving six students standing to move on to the Mount Airy City Schools Spelling Bee in February.

The third grade winner was McKennon Hiatt with Gabe Mauck finishing as runner-up.

The fourth grade winner was Mattison Newton with DeVonte Frazier taking second.

The fifth grade winner was Lucas Goins with Kieran Slate finishing second.