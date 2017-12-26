GAP training offered for farmers

Surry Community College offers many agricultural courses and workshops throughout the year; Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) Training will be offered Thursday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

GAP Certification is driven by produce buyers and training is recommended, in some cases required, by buyers. The class will be conducted using the USDA-GAP-GMP audit protocol and will focus on improving students’ understanding of GAP to guide assessment of risks and implementation of practices to reduce risks on fresh produce farms.

Workshop participants will receive information and tools needed to create a plan of action and food safety manual for their farming operation. Those in attendance will leave with the knowledge necessary to create and carry out a plan including a flash drive with plan templates and required posters in order to meet GAP certification standards.

The class will take place at the N.C. Cooperative Extension – Surry Center, 210 N. Main St., Dobson. The class is limited to the first 20 registered participants. A portion of total tuition and materials cost is covered through the Surry Skill-UP grant; as a result, students are only required to pay a $50 fee. Advance registration and payment are required. For questions and registration, call (336) 386-3618.