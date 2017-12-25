Franklin Elementary’s Student Council adopted two Salvation Army Christmas angels, a boy and a girl. After raising the money from hosting Spirit Week at the school, the council representatives went as a group and shopped for their angels. Pictured here are the third, fourth, and fifth grade Student Council representatives along with Stephanie Haymore and Kyle Moser, two of the student council sponsors.

