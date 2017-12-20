Allied health courses start in January

Several allied health classes will be starting in January at various Surry Community College locations throughout Surry and Yadkin counties.

Sports Medicine Technology II, designed for students who are looking to work in the field of sports medicine, will be offered Jan. 16 through May 15 in Room J-201 on Surry’s campus. Students will meet each Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to explore and discover the necessary skills and knowledge in the basic fundamentals and concepts in health science, medical terminology, emergency preparedness, anatomy and biomechanics, kinesiology and injury, therapeutic modalities and rehabilitation, and fitness programming and design.

Upon completion of this course, the student will be eligible to sit for a national certification with a number of different nationally accredited organizations such as the NASM, ACE, ACSM, and NETA. In addition to acquiring the skills needed to obtain a national certification, the student will also be positioned to transition into other advanced level programs and degrees in the sports medicine field.

This course is divided into two parts – Sports Medicine Technology I and II with Part I traditionally offered during the fall. Students are eligible to sit for certification(s) at the end of each part. A high school diploma or High School Equivalency diploma is required to enroll in this class. Students must complete Part I of the Sports Medicine Technology course before enrolling in Part II. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $186 dollars are required; the class cost includes student insurance.

Surry is also offering several Nurse Aide I courses to prepare students to provide personal care and perform basic nursing skills for the elderly and other adults. Students may seek employment in a variety of healthcare settings.

Upon successful completion of this 188-hour course and the certification exam, the student will be listed on the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation Nurse Aide I Registry. Current cost for the certification exam is $101.

Students can choose to meet each Monday and Wednesday, Jan. 17 through June 18 from 5:30 to 9:45 p.m. and six Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Room B-147 at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville; meet each Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 18 through June 14 from 5:30 to 9:45 p.m. and six Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Room J-205 at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson; or meet each Monday and Wednesday, Jan. 29 through June 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Room J-205 at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

Payment of $247 is required and covers the cost of tuition, a urine drug screening, a criminal background check, malpractice insurance and student insurance. Fees are subject to change and additional fees may apply to non-North Carolina residents. Registration is currently open for all students. New students must register in person by coming to J-120 in the Corporate and Continuing Education Office on the SCC Dobson campus.

For questions and registration information, call (336) 386-3423. Stay up to date with all of Surry’s Allied Health courses by following the program on Facebook @SurryAlliedHealth.