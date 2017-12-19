Gentry students do well at science fair

Several Gentry Middle School students placed among the top finishers at the recent Surry County Science Fair and will now move on to regional science fair competition in February at the Triad Math and Science Academy in Greensboro.

Students Cynthia Chaire and Sadie Hayes took second place in the engineering category; Elizabeth Montgomery and Cassie Noonkester finished in f1rst place in chemistry; while Madalyn Edwards took third in chemstry.