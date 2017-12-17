Gentry students supply gifts for eight ‘angels’

Gentry Middle School students this year have continued a school holiday tradition, finding some way to serve individuals in the community during the holiday season.

The student council, supported by their fellow students, has worked to raise money throughout the year in order to sponsor children served by the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

Council President Piper Angel, Vice President Aiden Oakley, and Secretary/Treasure Nydia Cabrera shopped for eight “angels” from three local families, each chosen because they were the same ages as the students — children with whom school leaders felt the students would identify with.