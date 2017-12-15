Two local school honored

Two local schools were recently recognized for academic excellence, meeting or exceeding goals in a number of benchmark areas.

Surry County’s Flat Rock Elementary School and Mount Airy’s Jones Intermediate School were each named Piedmont Triad Education Consortium Signature Schools.

The honor was given for a variety of reasons, according to local school officials.

“The school as a whole exceeded growth,” said Sonia Dickerson, a spokesperson for the county schools, in a statement announcing the award.

According to Dickerson, Flat Rock’s Education Value-Added Assessment System analysis indicates that students in all grades “met or exceeded growth in reading, math, and science” for three consecutive years.

Education Value-Added Assessment System is a program adopted by North Carolina that allows educators to chart student growth, as well as measure them against expected academic progress.

The system’s analysis also indicates that fifth-grade reading at the school had the highest growth in the school system; that attendance for the school year at Flat Rock was above 95 percent for each of the past three years; and that “Proficiency achievement gaps” for end-of-grade performance by economically disadvantaged students are almost non-existent.

“The economically disadvantaged subgroup (at Flat Rock) outperforms the state average for all students,” she said.

In the case of Jones Intermediate, there was also a list of achievements which helped the school earn the honor, according to spokesperson Carrie Venable.

Among those were: Jones Intermediate School exceeded growth and ranked third in the state for growth of elementary schools; fifth-grade students ranked second in the state for proficiency in math and science; and fifth-grade students ranked ninth in the state for proficiency for reading. Other factors were students average growth in math was the equivalent of more than two grades’ worth, and in reading students grew by more than a year’s worth of advancement.

“I am proud of our teachers for their dedication and hard work,” said Flat Rock principal Dana Draughn. “This award comes to Flat Rock because of the intentional and focused efforts of the teachers every day to ensure that every student is successful. I truly appreciate the time, energy, and love that they provide our students. It is a blessing to work at such a wonderful school.”

Dr. Kim Morrison, Mount Airy superintendent, was equally pleased with the recognition for Jones.

“I am so proud of Jones Intermediate School that has been named as MACS Signature School for 2017,” she said. “This school is one of the top schools in the state for growth and provides an innovative education for all of its students. The administration and staff have done a phenomenal job preparing students and encouraging leadership in each child.”

Posing for a photo after accepting the Piedmont Triad Education Consortium Signature Schools award is, from left, Flat Rock principal Dana Draughn, school improvement team chair Paula Norman, and Flat Rock and Surry County Schools Teacher of the Year Phillip Riekehof, along with Dr. Lillie Cox, executive director of the consortium. Pictured after accepting the Piedmont Triad Education Consortium Signature Schools is, from left, Jones Intermediate School fourth-grade teacher and school improvement team chair Jamie Smith, principal Sherry Cox, curriculum facilitator Amanda Robertson, and city school board chair Wendy Carriker.