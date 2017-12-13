Cedar Ridge marks DARE graduation

Fifth grade students at Cedar Ridge Elementary School recently completed the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program and held graduating ceremonies to celebrate their achievement.
”Students learned strategies for staying on the right track, making changes to ensure success and making good choices,” the school said in announcing the students’ work.
Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs and Deputy Eric Latza were among those taking part in the ceremony.
Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs and Deputy Eric Latza with student Camdin Williams.
Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs (back, left) and Deputy Eric Latza with Myth Inman, front left, and Isabelle Cook.
Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs with students, Eli Ramey and Sena Davis.