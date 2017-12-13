Posted on by

Cedar Ridge marks DARE graduation


Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs and Deputy Eric Latza with student Camdin Williams.


Submitted photo

Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs (back, left) and Deputy Eric Latza with Myth Inman, front left, and Isabelle Cook.


Submitted photo

Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs with students, Eli Ramey and Sena Davis.


Submitted photo

Fifth grade students at Cedar Ridge Elementary School recently completed the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program and held graduating ceremonies to celebrate their achievement.

”Students learned strategies for staying on the right track, making changes to ensure success and making good choices,” the school said in announcing the students’ work.

Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs and Deputy Eric Latza were among those taking part in the ceremony.

Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs and Deputy Eric Latza with student Camdin Williams.
http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_FB_IMG_1512185790286.jpgSurry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs and Deputy Eric Latza with student Camdin Williams. Submitted photo

Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs (back, left) and Deputy Eric Latza with Myth Inman, front left, and Isabelle Cook.
http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_FB_IMG_1512185781436.jpgSurry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs (back, left) and Deputy Eric Latza with Myth Inman, front left, and Isabelle Cook. Submitted photo

Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs with students, Eli Ramey and Sena Davis.
http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_FB_IMG_1512185793370.jpgSurry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs with students, Eli Ramey and Sena Davis. Submitted photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

1:02 am
Updated: 9:34 am. |    

View Post

9:35 pm |    

Police offering class to protect churches

Police offering class to protect churches
6:29 pm |    

Spencer’s project at ‘urgent’ stage

Spencer’s project at ‘urgent’ stage
comments powered by Disqus