Franklin holds spelling bee

Franklin Elementary School recently held its annual Spelling Bee.

In preparation for the competition, fourth- and fifth-grade students took home a Scripps National Spelling Bee word list containing more than 400 words. A preliminary bee was performed in each individual classroom to determine which student would represent their class in the final school bee.

The fourth grade classroom winners were Cameron Bobbitt, Erik Cabrera, Parker Dunbar, and Kyler Cain and the fifth grade winners were Gavin Peele, Ella Riggs, Nathan Bledsoe, and Gwendyline Aguiar.

“After an intense competition Kyler Cain was the fourth grade winner and Nathan Bledsoe was the fifth grade winner,” she school announced. “Gwendyline Aguiar was named our school champion.”

Gwendyline, Kyler, and Nathan will represent Franklin Elementary at the countywide spelling bee held in February at Gentry Middle School.