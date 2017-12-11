HOSA competition held at Mount Airy

The NC-Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) District 7 Competition was held at Mount Airy High School recently, with 23 high schools from around the north western part of North Carolina. Along those were 280 students, 25 advisors and 28 volunteer judges.

“All of those 333 people were at the HOSA District 7 Competition for one reason — to enrich their lives through leadership and service opportunities related to the delivery of health care to others,” the Mount Airy High School club said.

Here are the categories in which Mount Airy students placed among the top competitors, and their finish:

HOSA Bowl: first place, the team of Rebecca Billos, Anselmo Salazar, Cole Shelton and Blake Wolfe;

Researched Persuasive Speaking: second place, Riley Hayes;

Nutrition Test: first place, Tripp Gilley; fifth place, Meredith Marion; eighth place, Taylor Sexton; tenth place, Anna Kate Tucker;

Health Career Display: ninth place, Ximena Hernandez and Darius Nicholson; tenth place, Chloe Cave and Ellie Martin;

CPR/First Aid: sixth place Darius Walker and Brooklyn Nelson; seventh place, Oshyn Bryant and Ella Harmon;

Creative Problem Solving: third place, the team of Kaeleigh Hearns, Ethan Hogue, Jami Keene and Star Trivette; sixth place, the team of Alyssa Collins, Brooksie Lawson, Kathlyn Mauck and Samantha Stewart; seventh place, the team of Natalie Ferguson, Natalie Owens and Karen Torres;

Healthy Lifestyles: third place, Emma Ratcliff, and fifth place, Abby Mosteller.