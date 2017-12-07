Posted on by

Westfield science fair winners named


Joe Cook, Colt Watson and Lilly Brinkley with their science fair project, Is the Grass Greener? The project won the overall first place award at Westfield Elementary School.


Submitted photo

Westfield Elementary School recently held its science fair, selecting winners in the competition for each grade level as well as the school wide winners.

Those overall school winners were: first place, Lilly Brinkley, Joe Cook and Colt Watson, with Is the Grass Greener?; second place, Ryland Taylor with Flipping Out; and third place, Myla George, with How to Get a Brighter Smile.

The grade winners were:

Third grade, first place, Tatum Love, with How Does Packaging Affect the Ripening of Fruits?; and second place, Madi Edwards, with What do Sugary Drinks do to Your Teeth?:

Fourth grade, first place, Evan Koehler with Growing Gummy Bears:

Fifth grade, first place, Brennan Lawson with Gellin’; second place, Cierra Soriano and Taylor Bullington, How do Different Liquids Affect the Growth of Plants?: and third place, Ellie Morris with Perfectly Polished.

Joe Cook, Colt Watson and Lilly Brinkley with their science fair project, Is the Grass Greener? The project won the overall first place award at Westfield Elementary School.
http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Greener.jpgJoe Cook, Colt Watson and Lilly Brinkley with their science fair project, Is the Grass Greener? The project won the overall first place award at Westfield Elementary School. Submitted photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:22 pm |    

Mayberry Mall may close by Feb. 1

Mayberry Mall may close by Feb. 1
7:01 pm |    

Meth, crack busts occur in city

Meth, crack busts occur in city
4:39 pm |    

Cana man arrested as fugitive

Cana man arrested as fugitive
comments powered by Disqus