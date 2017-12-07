Copeland crowns science fair winners

Copeland Elementary School recently held its science fair, with the overall winners of the competition moving on to the County Science Fair at Meadowview Magnet Middle School today.

The overall Copeland winners were: first place, Heat it Up by McKenna Merritt; second place, The Power of Pressure by Luke Creed; and third place, The Case of the Best Whitening Paste by Mason Jewell.

Check-in for today’s county wide competition begins at 3 p.m.