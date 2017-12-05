Posted on by

Tharrington holds family literacy night


Garrett Norman and Isaiah McCann are using acorns and Ginkgo Tree leaves to create number sentences.


Jaida Brown proudly shows her Birch Tree leaf rubbing artwork.


Students and families explored the autumn season at B.H. Tharrington’s Fall Literacy Night recently.

Eve Trotter, the school’s literacy specialist, began the night reading the book “My Leaf Book.” Afterwards, students and parents enjoyed science, technology, engineering, art, and mathcenters prepared and created by Trotter and Tharrington teacher, Kelly Johnson.

Activities included observing details of various types of leaves under microscopes to creating artwork with leaf rubbings. At the event, each student was given his/her own copy of the book to read at home.

