Mosley named to statewide board

A local official has been tapped to serve on the board a statewide education association.

Dr. Terri Mosley, chairman of the Surry County Board of Education, was recently selected to served a two-year term on the North Carolina School Boards Association.

She was one of seven board members appointed or reappointed to serve on the statewide board.

In addition to being a Surry County board member, Mosley is a life-long educator who retired from full-time duty three years ago.

Her career began in Surry County Schools in 1987 as a health and physical education teacher. Later, she served as assistant principal for both North Surry and Surry Central high schools and then became principal of North Surry in 2001. She spent seven years at the central office as director of student accountability and retired from Surry County Schools as assistant superintendent in 2014.

Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent, commented, “Serving in different capacities throughout her career has given her the opportunity to touch the lives of both students and adults. Dr. Mosley is highly respected for her contributions to the Surry County School district as an employee and now as she chairs the Board of Education.

“Her leadership and vision over the years serves as a hallmark of success for this system. She always exhibits professionalism, dedication and a desire to maintain and achieve excellence. She will be an asset to the NC School Boards Association,” he said.

In addition to selecting seven board members, the association elected officers during the delegate meeting of the 48th Annual Conference for Board Member Development.

The group elected Minnie Forte-Brown from Durham County as president; named as president-elect Billy Griffin, Jones County; tapped Brenda Stephens, Orange County, for vice president; and named as treasurer Amy Churchill, Buncombe County. Officers will serve a one-year term.

Members re-elected to serve a second two-year term on the board are Sharron Huffman, Wilkes County; Ron Kiviniemi, Transylvania County; Brian Piercy, McDowell County; and Earl Taylor, Onslow County.

In addition to Mosley, members elected to serve a first two-year term on the association’s board of directors are Mary McCray, Charlotte-Mecklenburg; Jennifer Thompson, Cherokee Central School; and Steve Van Pelt, Alamance-Burlington.

The NC School Board of Directors establishes the mission and goals for the association and ensures that the organization’s activities and programs remain focused on these goals. In addition, the officers and directors are the personal communications link between their regions and the association.

The association was established in 1937 as an advocate for public school education. It is a nonprofit, nonpartisan membership association that represents all 115 local boards of education in the state and the Board of Education of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Nation. The association’s mission is to provide leadership and services that enable local boards of education to govern effectively.

