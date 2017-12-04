Tharrington helps Houston school

Students and staff of B.H. Tharrington Primary recently raised money to help students attending A.G. Hilliard Elementary in Houston, Texas.

Everything in the Houston school was destroyed by damaging floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey. Members of Tharrington’s Student Lighthouse Team decided to do a Spirit Week in order to raise money. Students could participate in Spirit Week by bringing their teacher one dollar each day.

Special days during the week included Hat Day, Stuffed Animal Day, Wacky Tacky Day, Pajama Day, and Team Day. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to help rebuild and resupply A.G. Hilliard.