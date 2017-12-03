Two recognized at Farm Bureau

Two employees at the Surry County Farm Bureau in Pilot Mountain were recently recognized for professional achievement in their field.
Jessie Cuthrell and Holly Goins each recently obtained their Certificate for Customer Services Representative II. They were presented their awards by District Sales Manager Anthony Reece.
Cuthrell has been with the company for 3-½ years and Goins has been with the firm for 4 ½ years.
Farm Bureau District Sales Manager Anthony Reece presents Holly Goins with her Certificate for Customer Services Representative II.
Farm Bureau District Sales Manager Anthony Reece presents Jessie Cuthrell with her Certificate for Customer Services Representative II.