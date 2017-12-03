Course to examine the world since 1945

Among the offerings for the spring semester at Surry Community College the social science course HIS 163: The World Since 1945, led by Instructor Drew Goodman.

Students who enroll in the history course will travel through time to observe and study the world developments since the end of World War II with topics including everything from the Cold War and nationalism to colonialism and the Third World. Students will also take an in-depth look at subjects such as the arms race, global capitalism, and regionalism.

With each individual topic comes a list of historical events, ideologies, ramifications and observations to discuss. Goodman explains the breadth of each topic with an example.

“For instance, the Cold War covers major events following the defeat of the Axis Powers and the rising tensions between the remaining superpowers, the U.S. and Soviet Union,” he said. “By 1949, the U.S. lost its monopoly on nuclear weaponry and the arms race began.

”In 1953, Truman was replaced by Eisenhower, and that same year Stalin died suddenly and Khrushchev took over. This eased hostility, but events like the U-2 crisis, Bay of Pigs, and Cuban missile crisis revealed that the Cold War was far from over as each side attempted to maintain, and later expand, their respective spheres of influence.”

Though the majority of the events to be discussed in the upcoming history course happened long before most traditional college students were born, Goodman believes the subject nature of the course holds a special significance for students.

“Students taking this course have been born into a world remade by the events covered and have subsequently inherited the problems associated with the increasing rift between the wealthy and industrially advanced nations and those of the Third World,” Goodman said.

“To resolve these problems, we must be aware of what caused them and gain a keen understanding and appreciation of history; that is my goal for the course and I am excited to help students broaden their worldview.”

Upon completion of the course, students should be able to analyze significant political, socioeconomic, and cultural developments in the world since 1945. The course will conclude with discussions and readings on contemporary issues such as the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the rise of ISIS, and North Korea’s nuclear arsenal. Goodman states that students will also be expected to keep up with current global events.

Goodman received his Bachelor of Arts degree in history from North Carolina State University in 2010 and obtained a Master of Arts degree in higher education from Appalachian State University in 2013. Before joining Surry as an adjunct instructor in 2015, Goodman taught at Craven Community College in New Bern and worked on his family’s Christmas tree farm in Ashe County.

HIS 163: The World Since 1945 is a full semester course scheduled for the spring 2018 semester, and will meet Jan. 8 through May 11 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Surry’s campus at 630 S. Main St., Dobson. The World Since 1945 is a unique course offering and is only offered on demand.

Registration is open for Spring 2018 classes. The deadline to register is Dec. 21. Spring classes will begin Jan. 8. For additional information regarding admission and registration, contact Student Services at (336) 386-3264. For questions regarding HIS 163: The World Since 1945, contact Instructor Drew Goodman at (336) 386-3555 or goodmand@surry.edu.