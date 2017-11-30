Voce concert is Dec. 4

Members of Voce are busy rehearsing in preparation for the upcoming Holiday concert, “Christmas with Friends,” which will include some familiar and not so familiar holiday music.

The festivities will begin at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Highland Park Baptist Church in Mount Airy.

”It is a great way to begin your holidays and get into the Christmas Spirit,” the ensemble group said in announcing the concert. “This is Voce’s most popular event of the concert season.”

Patti Miller Fulk is the artistic director of Voce.

The concert is free of charge. Voce is supported in part by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and by the Surry Arts Council through their Grassroots Arts Program.

Anyone interested in becoming a singing member, a volunteer, audience member or to make a financial contribution, contact Mark Gillespie at 336-789-2035. Find the group at www.vocemtairy.org or “Like” it on Facebook @ VOCE.