SCC students visit farm, garden

Students studying horticulture at Surry Community College recently visited North Carolina A&T’s University Farm and the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville as a means of enforcing the lessons learned in class.

During the University Farm tour, Horticulture Extension Specialist Dr. Sanjun Gu and Horticulture Extension Associate Randy Fulk guided students throughout many facets of the 492-acre working farm.

As students explored the farm, they were exposed to research and practical applications regarding specialty crop production, high tunnel technologies, and small-scale equipment. Though the tour covered much ground and made many stops, highlights included a section for medicinal herb production under shade cloths, strawberry season extension, and new equipment demonstrations for small-scale growers.

Surry’s Horticulture Instructor Jeff Jones described the goal in visiting the University Farm by saying, “Hopefully, the students’ perspectives on possible endeavors, production techniques, and crop choices were widened, and they were able to see that research can provide information that can minimize trial and error for them as growers.”

At the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, students observed ornamental plant displays and were able to sample a few edible plants such as persimmons, figs, and pomegranates.

“Garden visits like that introduce students to the plethora of plant diversity and allow them to strengthen their plant palates in regards to landscape usage and identification skills,” said Jones.

The horticulture curriculum at Surry offers many hands-on opportunities for students. Not only do students spend class hours working in the campus greenhouse, but Jones considers off-campus trips to local farms, gardens, and other similar establishments to be an integral part of providing horticulture students with the most complete education possible.

In addition to the students’ visit to NC A&T’s University Farm and the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, students enrolled in horticulture courses in the fall 2017 semester have visited Sanders Ridge Organic Farm in Boonville, Fair Share Farm in Pfafftown, Borrowed Land Farm in Ararat, and Flora Ridge Farm in Mount Airy.

“These trips consistently allow for perspective and allow students to hear from authorities in the field,” Jones said.

Surry offers a sustainable horticulture certificate encompassing the study and practical application of foundational horticultural principles for those interested in pursuing career development in local horticulture industries.

Registration is open for spring 2018 classes. The deadline to register is Dec. 21. Spring classes will begin Jan. 8. For additional information contact Student Services at (336) 386-3264 or horticulture Instructor Jeff Jones at (336) 386-3391 or jonesjr@surry.edu.

Photo Caption

Surry Community College Horticulture students recently toured North Carolina A&T’s University Farm and Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden. Students who participated in the field trip are (from left) Stephen Ernst of Winston-Salem, Surry’s Horticulture Instructor Jeff Jones, Stacey Bolen of Mount Airy, Jenna Ritter of Mount Airy, Ryan Martin of Elkin, Aldo Rustioni of Hillsborough, Will Cumming of Dobson, Eric Krans of Sparta, and Amanda Deaton of Mount Airy.