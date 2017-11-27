Two dead in Elkin area accidents

Two highway deaths were reported in Surry County over the weekend — one the result of a Thanksgiving Day wreck, the other when a body was discovered with an automobile that had been wrecked for some time.

A State Road man died Thanksgiving after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle as the motorcyclist was heading toward Elkin.

Jody Dean Brown, 48, of 234 Thornecliffe Drive, died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center about three hours after the 3:15 p.m. wreck involving a minivan, John Shelton, Surry emergency medical director, said Friday morning.

Trooper Robert Boyes of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Brown’s motorcycle “was headed toward Elkin [and] went left of center on a curve to the right. The van was oncoming and went off to the road to the right but was unable to avoid hitting him.”

The driver of the van received minor injuries and refused treatment on the scene, but expressed to the officer intent to be treated later. The trooper did not release the identity of that driver.

Brown was transported by Surry EMS to the Winston-Salem hospital, where he died at 6:30 p.m., Shelton said.

“I cannot tell you the cause but I can tell you speed was not an issue. It was not mechanical. It did not involve alcohol. It did not involve distraction like texting,” said Boyes.

In an unrelated case, officials are saying a body was discovered Saturday morning with a wrecked vehicle located in Elkin.

John Shelton, who also serves as the Surry County medical examiner, said the individual was found off the road with a vehicle that was over an embankment near the creek off U.S. 21. The scene was in the woods between Poplar Springs and Ebenezer Church roads.

Shelton said the man will not be identified until an autopsy is performed, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

Lt. Mendy Peles with the Elkin Police Department said at the scene that officials believed the person to be someone who was reported missing Nov. 7.

The Elkin Police Department is investigating the incident. There was no word on when that wreck might have occurred, whether the body was found inside or outside the vehicle, nor who discovered the body.