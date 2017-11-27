Dailey & Vincent coming to Earle

Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent will be bringing their show to Mount Airy next month with an appearance at the Historic Earle Theatre.

The two are Grand Ole Opry members, five-time Grammy award-winners individually, three-time Grammy award-nominees collectively, four-time Dove Award winners, and winners of 35 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards altogether (including three-time IBMA Entertainer of the Year Awards and three-time Vocal Group of the Year Awards).

Their most recent CD, “Dailey & Vincent ALIVE,” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass charts and remained at the top position for over 15 weeks.

Dailey & Vincent will be performing their “Spirit of Christmas” in Mount Airy on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 pm. Limited tickets are still available online (www.surryarts.org) or by phone (336-786-7998). For additional information, contact Antonia Cawley at antonia@surryarts.org or (336) 786-7998.