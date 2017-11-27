Posted on by

GOP party sees record fundraiser


Posing for a picture are, from left, Surry County GOP Chairman Mark Jones, State Treasurer Dale Folwell, and GOP member Kevin Shinault during the annual GOP fundraiser held recently.


The North Surry High School cafeteria was full for the Nov. 9 GOP fundraiser dinner and cash-drawn down.


The Surry County Republican Party recently held a dinner and cash award fundraiser that featured an appearance by North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell.

The GOP’s big money draw-down, held at North Surry High School, raised more than $42,000, before prizes and expenses were deducted, according to a release by the party. That exceeded the previous year’s record of $36.000.

Those participating in the event paid $100 for tickets, which included a prime rib dinner for two and a chance to win cash prizes totaling $2,000 or a grand prize of $8,000.

In addition to the fundraiser, party leaders said it was a chance to get some of the county’s young Republicans involved, by allowing them to set up and take care of work that night.

Proceeds from the event will be used to help the Party maintain its year-round office in Mount Airy and support Republican Candidates in the 2018 elections.

