GOP party sees record fundraiser

The Surry County Republican Party recently held a dinner and cash award fundraiser that featured an appearance by North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell.

The GOP’s big money draw-down, held at North Surry High School, raised more than $42,000, before prizes and expenses were deducted, according to a release by the party. That exceeded the previous year’s record of $36.000.

Those participating in the event paid $100 for tickets, which included a prime rib dinner for two and a chance to win cash prizes totaling $2,000 or a grand prize of $8,000.

In addition to the fundraiser, party leaders said it was a chance to get some of the county’s young Republicans involved, by allowing them to set up and take care of work that night.

Proceeds from the event will be used to help the Party maintain its year-round office in Mount Airy and support Republican Candidates in the 2018 elections.