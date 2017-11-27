College names Ambassadors

Surry Community College has recently recognized six students for serving in the school’s Ambassador Scholars Program.

“The Surry Community College Ambassador Scholars Program recognizes outstanding students who serve as public relations representatives by hosting campus visitors, conducting campus tours, supporting special events, and setting an example of excellence for Surry students,” the school said in announcing the ambassadors.

The SCC Foundation established the Ambassadors program in 1993. Ambassadors for the 2017-2018 year who will be graduating in May 2018 are:

Olivia Jessup of Mount Airy, who is pursuing an Associate in arts degree at Surry. She plans to transfer after graduating to pursue a Bachelors degree in drama. Jessup is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success at SCC, was an honor graduate, a member of the Career and Technical Honor Society, and the National Honor Society while in high school.

Jessup is excited to serve Surry since her experience at the school has been highly beneficial.

“I would just like everyone to know that I am always here to help them. If you see me around campus feel free to approach me, and ask me any question you have about Surry,” she said.

Peyton Jones of East Bend, who is studying business administration and accounting, with plans to transfer to a four-year university after finishing at SCC to continue her studies in business Administration. Jones has been named to Surry’s President’s List and received the college’s 2016-2017 Academic Excellence Award.

Jones is active on campus as a member of Surry’s Rotaract Club, the National Honor Society of Leadership and Success, and the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society of which she served as president during the 2016-2017 school year. Additionally, Jones was recently elected Surry’s Student Government Association vice president for the year.

“I am very excited about this Ambassador position and cannot wait to see all of the opportunities it brings me,” she said. “It was an honor to be nominated, and I want to learn new leadership skills and work alongside fellow students as well as the faculty and staff.”

Megan Stanley of Elkin is pursuing an associate in science degree at Surry with plans to transfer to University of North Carolina at Greensboro to study Biology. After obtaining her bachelor’s degree, Stanley hopes to enroll in a physician assistant master’s degree program.

She has been named to SCC’s President’s List, is a member of Surry’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and previously served as president of Surry’s Medical Assisting Student Organization. In addition, Stanley serves as an Anatomy and Physiology tutor, coaches Dobson Little League Varsity Cheerleading, and is an active member of Thrive Community Church. Stanley has enjoyed her time at Surry thus far, which made applying for the Ambassadors Program an easy decision.

“I was led to apply for the Ambassador Program because I wanted the chance to learn more about the administrative side of Surry Community College and help other students succeed,” she said.

Christel Cassil of Elkin is working toward an associate in arts degree with plans of transferring to Appalachian State University to study Business Administration after graduating in May 2018. Cassil has been named to the Dean’s List at Surry. Outside of school activities, she stays very active, even running an 8k race in Waikiki, Hawaii in 2014.

Cassil was unfamiliar with Surry’s Ambassadors program until two instructors nominated her. After doing some research, Cassil eagerly pursued the opportunity to represent SCC.

“The program offers opportunities to build upon my soft skills and leadership skills that will eventually aid me in any business ventures I may lead in my future career. I’m excited to start my new venture in Surry’s Ambassador program,” she said.

Alisha Baity of Yadkinville is working toward an associate in arts degree. Upon completion of her degree at SCC, Baity hopes to transfer to University of North Carolina at Greensboro to study psychology and human services in pursuit of a career in counseling.

Baity graduated from Forbush High School with honors, was a member of the National Honor Society, and was named Athlete of the Month during her time on the tennis team; Baity was also recently accepted into Surry’s chapter of the National Honor Society of Leadership and Success. She participates in Impact Yadkin in the summer where she serves those in need by helping to fix roofs, paint homes and help in many other ways.

“My highlights of Surry so far have been meeting new people and being able to connect with the teachers. They are educated and successful, and they want students to succeed,” Baity said.

This is the fourth year Kasey Martin, Student and Community Engagement Coordinator at SCC, has been the advisor for the Ambassadors program.

“We have selected a fine group of students who exhibit strong leadership skills, outgoing personalities, and an enthusiastic love and knowledge for Surry Community College,” Martin said. “All of these qualities are extremely valuable and needed, while they are providing tours for our school, meeting individuals throughout the community, and assisting with many fundraising events on campus. I am proud to have these five individuals serving as representatives of our college.”

In addition, Martin noted that the Ambassadors have a history of supporting elementary, middle, and high school student programs focused on career planning and student services. They have also volunteered as tour guides, registration assistants, and student I.D. photographers during fall and spring semester student orientations.