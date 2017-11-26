Pilot students learn of Native Americans

Brett Butler from the organization @Fieldtripsdelivered recently visited Pilot Mountain Elementary School to teach students about Native American life.

Fourth and fifth grade students learned how Native Americans built shelter, hunted for food, made clothing, and built a fire.

Students were afforded the opportunity to help set up a tee-pee and were amazed that a family of six would live in a tee-pee like the one they helped set up.

The students seemed to be fascinated by the effort that went into making clothing and building a fire.

Butler also showed students how to create a dead-fall trap and use river cane to quietly hunt for game.