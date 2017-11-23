Franklin students pack 30 Christmas boxes

Franklin Elementary School students recently put together more than two dozen gift boxes for Operation Christmas Child, with contents they donated to the school.

For two weeks the school’s student council collected donated items for the program. The students were able to bring in enough items to fill 30 of the individual gift boxes.

These boxes will go to boys and girls from the age of 2 years to 14 years of age who live outside of the United States in countries that have been affected by war, poverty, natural disasters, famine or disease.