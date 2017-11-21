Posted on by

Gingercookie workshop sweetens holidays


The Gingercookie Workshop is one of the Arts Council’s most popular events


Rickie Caudill enjoys snacking while he decorates during a past Gingerbread Workshop.


The Surry Arts Council’s annual Gingercookie House Workshop will be held on Friday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. in the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, below the Andy Griffith Museum.

“This is one of our most popular events” says Antonia Cawley, director of pperations. “It’s as much fun for the staff as it is for the kids. We love to see their work – they are so creative.”

Each child who attends is given a house made from graham crackers, an assortment of colorful candy, and a big dollop of white frosting for glue.

The cost of the workshop is $5, but registration is required. To register contact the Surry Arts Council at (336) 786-7998 or antonia@surryarts.org.

