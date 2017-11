PINNACLE — James Quentin Sechrist, Sr., age 82, of Pinnacle, died, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at Woltz Hospice Home. He was born on Jan. 29, 1935, in Stokes County. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, at Pinnacle Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with Rev. Carl Whitaker officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is handling arrangements.