‘Nutcracker’ coming to Mount Airy stage

One of the most familiar holiday stage productions will be performed at The Andy Griffith Playhouse in December, when the New York’s Ballet for Young Audiences comes to Mount Airy to perform “The Nutcracker.”

“‘The Nutcracker’ is one of the most beloved holiday stories of all time,” officials with Surry Arts Council said of the anticipated show. “It tells the story of Clara, a young girl on the brink of womanhood, whose dreams are both childlike and tinged with romance. Her godfather, the mysterious clockmaker Herr Drosselmeyer, gives her a nutcracker and she witnesses a daring battle, is transported through the Land of Sweets, and meets the Sugar Plum Fairy.

“When it is staged at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, audiences will also see some familiar faces on stage with the professional dance company,” the council said. “Local dancers Raegen Allen, Zoe Davis, Abigail Easter, Madelyn Hooker, Faith King, Lacey King, Covia Laws, Clara Marion, and Maddie Youell have learned the choreography and will rehearse with the company before taking the stage to help tell the story.”

Ballet for Young Audiences was established in 1985 and is dedicated to reaching youngsters of all ages and backgrounds. It began as an adjunct company to the Rockefellers Traveling Playhouse but became a non-profit in 1994. New York’s Ballet for Young Audiences regularly performs in New York at the Tisch Performing Arts Center, Queens Theater in the Park, LaGuardia College, Queens College and Flushing Town Hall.

The group has danced at performing arts centers as far west as Texas A&M and have also been featured regularly on Channel MNN’s Children’s Series. Its production of “The Nutcracker” was highlighted on NYCTV. Its ballet “Spring Song” was performed at the 13th Nanning International Folk Song Arts Festival in China in 2011 and televised to an audience of 800,000,000.

“Perfect for the whole family, this production is a narrated 60-70 minute version,” the local arts council said.

The show is Sunday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 or $8 for ages 12 and younger and available online at www.surryarts.org or by phone at (336) 786-7998 or at the door one hour prior to the show. For additional information, contact Antonia Cawley at (336) 786-7998 or antonia@surryarts.org.