Chapman joins Novant Health Surry

Dr. Jennifer Chapman has joined Novant Health Surry Medical Associates in Mount Airy, and started this fall. She specializes in family medicine, and is accepting new patients. Office appointments are available Monday through Friday.

Before coming to Novant Health, Dr. Chapman practiced family medicine at Blue Ridge Medical Group in Mount Airy. She received her bachelor’s degree in English at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, and her master’s in speech, language, and auditory pathology at East Carolina University in Greenville. Dr. Chapman also earned her doctorate in medicine at the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University.

Novant Health Surry Medical Associates is located at 865 Westlake Drive in Mount Airy. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 336-719-6100.