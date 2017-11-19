Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Shannon Kynn Lovette, age 44, a white female who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony sell heroin and two counts felony conspire to sell and deliver heroin;

• Sarah Elizabeth Shew, age 23, a white female who is wanted on probation violations and is on supervision for larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor;

• Jeremiah Lamont Brown, 28, a black male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts felony breaking and entering, larceny, injury to property and possess stolen goods;

• Kevin Michael Haynes, 39, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for assault on a female.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-2705.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Tanner Lee Easter, a white male, 28, who is waned on a charge of failing to pay child support;

• Rickey Noel Daughenbaugh, a white male, 31, wanted on charges of felony larceny, possession of stolen property, conspire to commit felony larceny and obtain property by false pretense;

• David Edward Graham, a white male, 32, wanted on charges of felony larceny, possession of stolen property and breaking/entering a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.