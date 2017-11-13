Posted on by

Dobson students learn about pumpkins


Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs, Lieutenant Gerald LeFevre, Deputy Kenny Holbrook and Dawn Easter get ready for the big delivery.


Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs delivers a baby pumpkin to Jase Gaddy.


The kindergarten students at Dobson Elementary School recently arrived at school to learn they had become parents of baby pumpkins.

The week was designated as baby pumpkin week, and the students learned about pumpkins all week long in learning centers built around the subjects of science, technology, engineering and math centers.

Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs and several officers visited the school to help deliver the new tiger pumpkins to the students.

