Program drives home safe driving needs

Surry Central High School recently hosted the VIP for VIP’s program based in Guilford County, a program aimed at teaching teens to be careful and responsible when driving.

Bobby Bulla, a retired fire captain and front-runner of the program, said in the morning assembly, “The goal of this program is to change your mindset. It is to make you realize the responsibility you have when you get in a vehicle.”

He told students and staff that North Carolina ranks between being the third and fifth deadliest state for teen drivers, losing between 200-300 young lives a year. Before he handed the microphone over to the panel of emergency personnel, he closed with this advice, “Put your phone away… it could save your life.”

The panel of speakers included representatives from Central Surry Volunteer Fire Department, Surry County EMS, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Wildlife, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Panel members shared their experiences of working on the scene of accidents, relating stories from their years of working such scenes.

“Please don’t be our next nightmare,” implored Dale Harrold, assistant supervisor of the Surry County EMS.

“Your actions bring reactions, and it doesn’t just affect you. It affects everyone around you the rest of their lives,” said Mickey Southern, a past school resource officer at Surry Central High School.

Jimmy Selba, a member of the highway patrol, told students that the hardest part of his job is notifying families after fatalities in traffic accidents, especially when teens are involved.

“We do not pull you over or give you tickets for fun. The purpose is to educate and correct some type of behavior. If it saves one life, it’s worth it,” he said.

After the panel spoke, the final guest speaker was Susie Simmons, who lost her 18-year-old sonm Justinm in a traffic accident in 2010. After an emotional story and presentation of a mock memorial service for her son, she said, “Please do not let a poor choice be a nightmare your family has to live with forever.”

The morning assembly closed with crash reenactment videos and memorials of young lives lost in accidents.

The afternoon session was held outside. Students witnessed a mock crash scene of an automobile accident in which a teen driver was killed and the parents of the victim were present at the accident. Students were able to see the consequences of actions, what the emergency personnel does as they arrive on scene and throughout the process, and how traumatic the situations are.

In the reenactment, multiple graduates as well as present students of Surry Central participated in the presentation.